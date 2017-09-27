Norwich bar stops showing NFL games due to anthem protests

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. What began more than a year ago with a lone NFL quarterback protesting police brutality against minorities by kneeling silently during the national anthem before games has grown into a roar with hundreds of players sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms, their reasons for demonstrating as varied as their methods. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

By: Tina Detelj, WTNH Reporter

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harp & Dragon is a popular pub on Sundays especially during football season.

But after seeing players take a knee during the National Anthem and seeing owners stand in unity with the players the Norwich watering hole has decided to cut all ties to the NFL.

The announcement appeared on its Facebook page.

The post reads:

“Respect…. that’s what we have as a family. Respect for our country and all of those who serve. Our way of showing this, we will no longer air any NFL related material. All football specials have ended NOW. This decision is in no way political or racial in anyway. This is our love for our country and service men and women. God Bless America!!!!”

The decision is being met with support and criticism.

