Norwich bar stops showing NFL games due to anthem protests

By: Tina Detelj, WTNH Reporter

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harp & Dragon is a popular pub on Sundays especially during football season.

But after seeing players take a knee during the National Anthem and seeing owners stand in unity with the players the Norwich watering hole has decided to cut all ties to the NFL.

The announcement appeared on its Facebook page.

The post reads:

“Respect…. that’s what we have as a family. Respect for our country and all of those who serve. Our way of showing this, we will no longer air any NFL related material. All football specials have ended NOW. This decision is in no way political or racial in anyway. This is our love for our country and service men and women. God Bless America!!!!”

The decision is being met with support and criticism.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor