Randy Edsall offers simple solution to UConn’s defensive problems

(WTNH)–If the UConn football team wants to turn things around, it’s going to have to happen on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskies’ D has not played well in the first three games of the season.

On Sunday, it was East Carolina that torched the Connecticut secondary. The Huskies gave up 596 yards of offense, and 41 points to the Pirates.

Head coach Randy Edsall has made some personnel moves, but the real answer to fixing the defense is simple.

“Sometimes guys either have it or they don’t. I mean, that’s ‘here,'” Edsall said, pointing to his chest. “That’s what you’ve got in here, and it shows up real quick in this sport. If you’re not a physically tough kid, this isn’t the sport you should play.”

The Huskies and SMU will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Dallas.

