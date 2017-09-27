Report: Jim Calhoun will put team together at St. Joseph

(WTNH)–Former UConn men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is coming back to college basketball.

The Hall of Fame coach told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he will take over as a consultant at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, which is starting a men’s basketball program in 2018-19.

Calhoun said that he will spend this season recruiting players, with the help of longtime former UConn assistant Glen Miller. He told ESPN that he will not coach, however.

It is unclear whether or not he would coach in 2018-19.

“I love the game, I love the kids and the gym is a gym,” Calhoun told ESPN.

The 75-year-old has spent the last few seasons as a consultant for the athletic department at UConn. He expressed interest in coaching at St. Joseph back in August, but said that he would also like to continue as a consultant with the Huskies.

Calhoun told ESPN he would still help out the program at UConn.

“My heart will always be with UConn,” Calhoun said. “I’ll still be there helping out as much as I can.”

