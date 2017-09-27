Walk-on Michael Noyes wins annual Husky Run; Kevin Ollie finishes 4th

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball went through with a tradition on Wednesday, the annual “Husky Run.”

Despite the heat and humidity, walk-on Michael Noyes finished first in the 3-mile run. The graduate student from Granby knocked it out in 22 minutes.

Head coach Kevin Ollie was running with the Huskies as well, and he finished fourth–beating most of his guards.

The Huskies say the run is always a great way to start, even if Ollie lets them hear it.

“He might, but we’ll settle that on the court. I’m a competitor, so I just want to win my race, so I beat my time from last year I think, it was good for me.

It’s just a good welcome to the family thing, this is tradition we do this every year so it’s good to bring the new guys in and have them be a part of that and it just gets us ready for the start of the season we tip off practice on Saturday so, I know they’re eager to get to it.”

UConn opens practice on Saturday.

