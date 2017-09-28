Jim Calhoun introduced as consultant at University of St. Joseph

(WTNH)–UConn legend and Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun was introduced at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford on Thursday.

The former Huskies head coach was named a consultant at the school, which is starting a men’s basketball program in 2018-19.

“I terribly miss the coaching on a daily basis. I miss the association with the kids. I miss getting up at six in the morning, getting on that bus and traveling to Providence, or when I was at Northeastern, to Orono, Maine, or as a high school coach, to Framingham, Mass., from Dedham,” Calhoun said. “And having a group of us that worked so hard to do something really special.”

Calhoun will spend this season recruiting players, with the help of longtime former UConn assistant Glen Miller.

He said working for ESPN over the past few years as an analyst gave him the itch to come back:

“The ESPN thing is great. I really enjoyed going to the games. But I’m not truly a part of it. I see it, watch practice and envy it, and so people said, that must have satisfied you. No, it actually created a thirst.”

“I don’t need to justify why I’m here, I just need to tell all of you, I love the game, and I love the kids. I terribly miss the coaching on a daily basis.”

Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012, though he’s still employed with the school as an athletic department consultant.

