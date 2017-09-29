Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).
CIAC Week #4 Football Scoreboard
CCC DIV. I WEST
Southington 49, Conard 13
New Britain 43, Hall 21
CCC DIV. II WEST
Brist.East. 9, Newington 7
CCC INTER
S.Windsor 42, Simsbury 31
Bloomfield 47, Avon 0
FCIAC DIV. I
New Canaan 49, Westhill 7
Trumbull 35, Trinity Cath. 27
NVL INTER
Seymour 49, S.Heart/Kaynor 6
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Cromwell/Port. 43, H-K 7
N.Branford 41, Morgan 2
PEQUOT UNCAS
Cov./WT/Bolt 49, Rockville 17
SCC TIER 2
Wilbur Cross 27, Amity 0
Daniel Hand 37, Harding 6
SCC INTER
Shelton 17, Guilford 0
Cheshire 38, Law 7
Foran 43, Lyman Hall 6
ND-WH 40, Branford 13
North Haven 49, Creed/Career/Whit. 14
OTHERS
Capital/AF 40, Danbury 22
CCC DIV. I EAST
Glastonbury 14, Manchester 13
E.Hartford 62, Enfield 30
CCC DIV. II EAST
Windsor 28, E.O. Smith 21
CCC DIV. II WEST
Maloney 34, Brist.Cent. 7
Wethersfield 17, Platt 7
CCC DIV. III WEST
NW Catholic 37, Plainville 0 Corrected Score
CCC INTER
Tolland 35, E.Catholic 0
CTC
O’Brien 13, Cheney Tech 7
ECC DIVISION I
East Lyme 21, New London 20
Fitch 46, NFA 13
ECC DIVISION II
Bacon Acad. 35, Waterford 19
Stonington 35, Montville 0
ECC DIVISION III
Killingly 44, Windham 6
NVL BRASS
Kennedy 50, Wilby 48 (OT)
NVL COPPER
St.Paul 42, Derby 34
NVL IRON
Naugatuck 35, Woodland 6
Watertown 34, Wolcott 32
NVL INTER
Crosby 50, Oxford 40
Ansonia 62, Torrington 6
PEQUOT UNCAS
Staf./E.Wind./Som. 31, SMSA/Univ/Class 26
Granby 14, Ellington 7
SCC TIER 2
Hillhouse 20, Hamden 13
SCC INTER
Ffld.Prep 38, Sheehan 21
West Haven 48, Bassick 0
Xavier 56, East Haven 3
OTHERS
Griswold 38, CREC 34
Woodstock 54, Ludlow (MA) 28