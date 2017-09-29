Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).

CIAC Week #4 Football Scoreboard

CCC DIV. I WEST

Southington 49, Conard 13

New Britain 43, Hall 21

CCC DIV. II WEST

Brist.East. 9, Newington 7

CCC INTER

S.Windsor 42, Simsbury 31

Bloomfield 47, Avon 0

FCIAC DIV. I

New Canaan 49, Westhill 7

Trumbull 35, Trinity Cath. 27

NVL INTER

Seymour 49, S.Heart/Kaynor 6

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Cromwell/Port. 43, H-K 7

N.Branford 41, Morgan 2

PEQUOT UNCAS

Cov./WT/Bolt 49, Rockville 17

SCC TIER 2

Wilbur Cross 27, Amity 0

Daniel Hand 37, Harding 6

SCC INTER

Shelton 17, Guilford 0

Cheshire 38, Law 7

Foran 43, Lyman Hall 6

ND-WH 40, Branford 13

North Haven 49, Creed/Career/Whit. 14

OTHERS

Capital/AF 40, Danbury 22

CCC DIV. I EAST

Glastonbury 14, Manchester 13

E.Hartford 62, Enfield 30

CCC DIV. II EAST

Windsor 28, E.O. Smith 21

CCC DIV. II WEST

Maloney 34, Brist.Cent. 7

Wethersfield 17, Platt 7

CCC DIV. III WEST

NW Catholic 37, Plainville 0 Corrected Score

CCC INTER

Tolland 35, E.Catholic 0

CTC

O’Brien 13, Cheney Tech 7

ECC DIVISION I

East Lyme 21, New London 20

Fitch 46, NFA 13

ECC DIVISION II

Bacon Acad. 35, Waterford 19

Stonington 35, Montville 0

ECC DIVISION III

Killingly 44, Windham 6

NVL BRASS

Kennedy 50, Wilby 48 (OT)

NVL COPPER

St.Paul 42, Derby 34

NVL IRON

Naugatuck 35, Woodland 6

Watertown 34, Wolcott 32

NVL INTER

Crosby 50, Oxford 40

Ansonia 62, Torrington 6

PEQUOT UNCAS

Staf./E.Wind./Som. 31, SMSA/Univ/Class 26

Granby 14, Ellington 7

SCC TIER 2

Hillhouse 20, Hamden 13

SCC INTER

Ffld.Prep 38, Sheehan 21

West Haven 48, Bassick 0

Xavier 56, East Haven 3

OTHERS

Griswold 38, CREC 34

Woodstock 54, Ludlow (MA) 28

