Hamden coach Tom Dyer returning to Hillhouse, where he won two titles, for first time

(WTNH)–Tom Dyer spent six seasons as head coach of the Hillhouse football team, and now he’s back, but on the opposite sideline.

Dyer returned to coaching at Hamden in 2016 after leaving Hillhouse in 2012. He led the Academics to state titles in 2010 and 2012, and compiled a record of 51-17.

Friday night will be his first time coaching against his former team at Bowen Field, and he says the memories he made as part of the ‘House family are ones he’ll never forget.

“You know, you’re talking about relationships with kids and stuff like that. I have right now four guys that played for me at Hillhouse on our coaching staff. Mike Washington, Javon Moore, Camile Renglin and Rennick Brian, those four guys and many guys like that. When you coach for a long time, it’s all about the relationships that you build, and there’s a lot of great people that we run into each other here and there we catch up on memories and stuff but right now we’re creating new memories at Hamden.”

