Hillhouse football players getting an edge with yoga

(WTNH)–Football is tough. Players have to be able to put up with the daily grind. At Hillhouse, you have to practice, lift weights, and do some yoga.

“At first I thought it was pointless,” said wide receiver JT Gardner. “I just thought, it’s more stretching that we have to do, which is helpful, but at the same time, it’s like, we got practice we have to be doing.”

Also at first, he didn’t have an option of whether to do it or not.

“They just hit us like, we ’bout do do some yoga,” Gardner said.

Hillhouse football has been doing some yoga since the preseason. Former track coach Robert Davis has been their instructor. He’s done yoga with girls basketball and the track team. So coach Reggie Lytle thought, why not?

“It really has cut down on pulled hamstrings all leg injuries. We haven’t had any at all, and I attribute it to Mr. Davis with yoga,” Lytle said.

And the players they were on board from the word go. OK, not really.

“They laughed at it, it’s like, someone said doing gymnastics, guys really don’t like gymnastics, you know, football players. It took some time to get them used to it,” Lytle said.

“It was an adventure.There was push-back which, I kind of expected because my background is track and field and I’ve been doing yoga for a couple years,” Davis said.

But eventually, they learned to enjoy it and even have favorite poses.

So before the Academics go out and tackle each other, they take a deep breathe and connect with their inner child.

