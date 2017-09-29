New Haven wins 8th straight Elm City Bowl, 31-17, over Southern

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven offense came up big on fourth down against crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State University, converting all three of their fourth down attempts into scoring plays as the Chargers posted their ninth straight victory over the Owls, 31-17. Overall, the Blue and Gold has secured the Elm City Cup for eight straight seasons.

Leading the Chargers on the night was sophomore running back Ryan McCarthy (Montclair, N.J./Bergen Catholic) who finished with a career-high 140 yards on 24 carries. He also rushed for one of the Chargers touchdowns. Joining him in the running game was graduate transfer Greg Orekoya (Billerica, Mass./Billerica) who gained 70 yards on 16 carries.

Senior quarterback Ajee Patterson (Neptune, N.J./Neptune) finished his night with 137 yards, completing 13 of his 23 pass attempts. He would throw a pair of TD passes, while also scoring on a keeper. All three of Patterson’s touchdowns came on fourth down plays. Patterson’s primary target downfield was senior Devin Martin (Staten Island, N.Y./Tottenville) who pulled in six catches for 67 yards and a TD. Justin White (Holyoke, Mass./Holyoke) secure the other touchdown catch for the Blue and Gold.

Defensively, the Chargers were led for the second straight game by freshman Javeon Ensley (Plainfield, N.J./Hudson Catholic) who upped his career-high to 10 tackles, including six solo stops. Nicholas Sutton (Pennsville, N.J.) and CJ Fitzpatrick followed with nine and eight tackles respectively, while Jordan Franckllin and Stefano Bicknese (Somers, N.Y./Somers / USMAPS) each chipped in seven tackles. Bicknese also added his first pick of the season, returning it 15 yards to set the Chargers offense up inside of Owls territory. New Haven would turn that interception into a Chargers touchdown.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor