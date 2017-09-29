SportzEdge Game of the Week: Hamden at Hillhouse

(WTNH)–Our SportzEdge Game of the Week this Friday took us to Bowen Field in New Haven, where former coach Tom Dyer brought his Hamden squad. Dyer won two titles in six seasons with Hillhouse, but he left to take over with the Green Dragons in 2016.

We caught up with him in the video above to ask about his memories with the Academics, and whether or not it’ll be emotional for him coming back.

We also saw an epic passing contest between Meteorologist Fred Campagna and Sports Director John Pierson. Things got serious:

And, we learned about Hillhouse football’s secret weapon: Yoga. Check that out in the video below.

Just another great week at the SportzEdge Game of the Week.

