14th ranked Quinnipiac men’s hockey ready to start another NCAA tournament streak

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team opens its season this week with a game at Boston College on Friday.

Rand Pecknold’s team starts the season ranked 14th in the preseason polls.

Q.U. is looking to bounce back from what some thought was a bit of a down year for them in 2016-17.

Despite winning 23 games last season, the Bobcats missed the NCAA Touranment for the first time since 2012.

Junior defenseman Chad Priskie says the Cats used that as motivation this off-season.

“For our standards that we hold to ourselves to, we wanted to make the NCAA Tournament and not doing that we kind of let ourselves down.”

Erik Dobratz has more with the Bobcats!

