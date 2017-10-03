14th ranked Quinnipiac men’s hockey ready to start another NCAA tournament streak

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team opens its season this week with a game at Boston College on Friday.

Rand Pecknold’s team starts the season ranked 14th in the preseason polls.

Q.U. is looking to bounce back from what some thought was a bit of a down year for them in 2016-17.

Despite winning 23 games last season, the Bobcats missed the NCAA Touranment for the first time since 2012.

Junior defenseman Chad Priskie says the Cats used that as motivation this off-season.

“For our standards that we hold to ourselves to, we wanted to make the NCAA Tournament and not doing that we kind of let ourselves down.”

Erik Dobratz has more with the Bobcats!

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s