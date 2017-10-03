After three blowout wins, Yale football gets real test Saturday at Dartmouth

(WTNH)–The Yale football team is off to a 3-0 start, and it’ll play the toughest game of its young season on Saturday. The Bulldogs travel to New Hampshire to take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green are also 3-0. These two teams have played some tough games over the years. Yale won last year in New Haven, but Dartmouth has taken four of the last five.

The Bulldogs have been outstanding so far, blowing out Lehigh (56-28), Cornell (49-24), and Fordham (41-10), but Saturday will provide a real measuring stick.

“They compete in all three phases, offensively they provide a lot of problems. They’ve got good runners, they’ve got a wildcat quarterback that is a heck of a player.

