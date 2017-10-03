After three blowout wins, Yale football gets real test Saturday at Dartmouth

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yale football team is off to a 3-0 start, and it’ll play the toughest game of its young season on Saturday. The Bulldogs travel to New Hampshire to take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green are also 3-0. These two teams have played some tough games over the years. Yale won last year in New Haven, but Dartmouth has taken four of the last five.

The Bulldogs have been outstanding so far, blowing out Lehigh (56-28), Cornell (49-24), and Fordham (41-10), but Saturday will provide a real measuring stick.

“They compete in all three phases, offensively they provide a lot of problems. They’ve got good runners, they’ve got a wildcat quarterback that is a heck of a player.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s