(WTNH)–Every school has to deal with some changes in personel due to graduation. Cheshire Academy football had big shoes to fill all over the field, but it seems like they’re faring well.

The ‘Cats are currently 3-0 this season. Guys like Tarik Black, who got off to a hot start at Michigan before an injury, are tough to do without.

Somehow they’re getting it done. Coach David Dykeman credits a mixture of young and old talent buying into his system in order to help the team win.

