Randy Edsall: “We have to learn how to win”

(WTNH)–It’s been one win in four games so far for the UConn football team. Nobody said it was going to be easy. It doesn’t get any easier on Friday night, as the Huskies host the Memphis Tigers.

Head coach Randy Edsall is trying not only to win games on the field, but to create a winning attitude off of it.

“I don’t like to say this, but we have to teach them how to win because they don’t know how to win, they haven’t won. There’s a lot with that but you’re not going to go from here to here and skip all those steps, at least I’m not going to, and we have to learn how to win and earn the wins, and that’s as big a part of anything,” Edsall said.

UConn will face Riley Ferguson and high-scoring Memphis at 7 p.m. at Rentschler Field on Friday.

