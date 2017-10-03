UConn soccer in good hands with senior keeper Scott Levene

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn soccer goalkeeper Scott Levene is a rock in net for Ray Reid’s Huskies.

The 5th senior brings leadership to his team playing arguably the most important position on the field.

Being a good keeper is a blend of talent and toughness.

“There will be a lot of bad things that happen to you as a goalkeeper, you just have to let them go and try to learn from everything you do,” says Levene, “goal tending is just that, experience and mental fortitude.”

The New Canaan native has now made 62 consecutive starts in net for UConn.

His 0.52 goals against is the best in the American Athletic Conference, he also has five 5 shutouts in the Huskies 10 games this season.

“He’s matured, he’s grown up a lot, ” says UConn head coach Ray Reid, “I’m very pleased with what I see in him. His career at UConn will be defined by what we do this year as a team and what his impact is on us.”

On Monday, Levene was named was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the week for the 3rd time this season.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor