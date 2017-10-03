Yankees ace Luis Severino wants the ball in a big spot

The 24 year old will start American League Wildcard game against Minnesota

BRONX, New York. (WTNH)– The Yankees are ready for playoff baseball. So is Luis Severino.

New York will play the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night in the American League Wildcard match-up, a one game showdown with the winner moving on to play Cleveland in the American League Division Series.

Joe Girardi hands the ball to 23 year old Severino, who won 14 games during the regular season and struck out 230 batters.

The Yankees ace wants the ball in the big games.

“I’m up for that and looking forward to getting us to the playoffs and competing,” says Severiono, “right now I’m just thinking give me the ball I’m ready to go.”

Severino made one start agains the Twins this year, September 10th when he lasted just 3 innings.

