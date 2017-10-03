Yankees first baseman Greg Bird’s swing is pretty but wait till you see his pet cat, “Mr. Delicious”

BRONX, New York. (WTNH)– The N.Y. Yankees are playing their best ball of the season heading in to the post-season. The Yanks won 20 of 28 in September.

First baseman Greg Bird is one of many hoping for a long playoff run.

The 24 year old has only played 48 games over the last two seasons because of a pair of serious injuries.

Back in the line-up and healthy, Bird is swinging a hot stick over the last week, hitting .333 with 3 home runs and 6 runs batted in.

That’s the way he was hitting way back in spring training, when he was making headlines for his pre-season performance.

He also made news back then because of his unique cat, “Mr. Delicious”, who might scare you at first glance.

“Yeah, yeah, I get that a lot. It takes some getting use to once you get use to him he’s great cat, he’s funny he keeps me company. Everyone says he’s ugly, it hurts his feelings,” a laughing Bird said.

The cat is the grandson of Mr. Bigglesworth” of Austin Powers fame.

