Branford High School holds “Ben Callahan Night”

By Published:

(WTNH)–Wednesday night was Ben Callahan Night at Branford High School. The field hockey team took donations for the Ben Callahan Foundation. The young Branford boy died in a tragic accident this summer.

Before the game against Cheshire, fans hugged in honor of Ben. They had his initials and number two on their arms. Ben’s father says this is what community is all about.

“We recently received a varsity letter from a girl that graduated last year. She said I know that Cooper and Scott will both get their letter, and Ben would have gotten his, here take mine. For a high school kid to think that way, just blows me away and it shows the heart of this community,” he said.

The Hornets won the game, 1-0.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s