Branford High School holds “Ben Callahan Night”

(WTNH)–Wednesday night was Ben Callahan Night at Branford High School. The field hockey team took donations for the Ben Callahan Foundation. The young Branford boy died in a tragic accident this summer.

Before the game against Cheshire, fans hugged in honor of Ben. They had his initials and number two on their arms. Ben’s father says this is what community is all about.

“We recently received a varsity letter from a girl that graduated last year. She said I know that Cooper and Scott will both get their letter, and Ben would have gotten his, here take mine. For a high school kid to think that way, just blows me away and it shows the heart of this community,” he said.

The Hornets won the game, 1-0.

More stories by John Pierson