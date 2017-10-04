Cheshire Academy’s Joshua Jobe selected to play in US Army All-American Bowl

By Published:

(WTNH)–Another Cheshire Academy football player was selected to play in the US Army All-american Bowl. Defensive back Joshua Jobe got the honor.

He came over to the school from Miami, and is currently committed play at the University of Miami, but Jobe says he’s also looking at Alabama.

Last year Tarik Black, who’s now at Michigan, played in the game. Jobe says this is a dream come true.

“When I first found out I was shocked, I never thought my dreams would come true like this. It’s a blessing, I put it in God’s hands that I’ve been selected to the Army all-American Game. It means a lot, I’ve worked hard for this.”

The game takes place on January 6th.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s