Cheshire Academy’s Joshua Jobe selected to play in US Army All-American Bowl

(WTNH)–Another Cheshire Academy football player was selected to play in the US Army All-american Bowl. Defensive back Joshua Jobe got the honor.

He came over to the school from Miami, and is currently committed play at the University of Miami, but Jobe says he’s also looking at Alabama.

Last year Tarik Black, who’s now at Michigan, played in the game. Jobe says this is a dream come true.

“When I first found out I was shocked, I never thought my dreams would come true like this. It’s a blessing, I put it in God’s hands that I’ve been selected to the Army all-American Game. It means a lot, I’ve worked hard for this.”

The game takes place on January 6th.

