Familiarity helping Old Saybrook-Westbrook co-op to success

(WTNH)–It’s been another great start to the season for the Old Saybrook-Westbrook coop football team. The Rams are 4-0 and play their biggest rival this Friday night.

After going 8-2 last season and just missing the Class S playoffs, the Rams spent the offseason working hard to make sure they don’t miss out this year.

On Friday night, they take on the Valley Regional Warriors, also undefeated and a perennial playoff team.

This senior group of Rams players says they’ve been together since the fourth grade, and everything seems to be coming together.

“So we all know each other really well, we have great chemistry the offensive line has been playing really well, the coaching has been great, it helped us out a lot and you know we’ve just been working hard and trying to win every game.”

“Freshman year we were 1 and 11, and we come back with new coaches and go 6 and 4, and we came back the next year 8-2, best season ever in OSW history and in the winter when we were lifting, doing offseason stuff, we even said we’re not losing this year.”

