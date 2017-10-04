Mohegan Sun card loaded with local boxing talent, including Elvin Ayala

(WTNH)–On Thursday night, there’s a boxing card at Mohegan Sun that’s loaded with local talent.

The co-main feature includes former New haven-based fighter Elvin Ayala. He’s taking on Alexander Vaughn. The 36 year old Ayala has been fighting for a while. He’s got a 29-9-1 record.

If the fight is anything like tonight’s weigh in, it could get nasty. The two got into it, exchanging some verbal haymakers. Also on the card, a pair of New Haven boxers.

Nate Green out of Boxing in Faith, and Josh Crespo out of Ring One. They will fight each other. New London’s Cassius Chaney has a heavyweight bout on the card.

