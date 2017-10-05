Freshman running back Zane Dudek off to amazing start at Yale

Be in your seat early to watch this year’s Yale football team. The Bulldogs are piling up the points. Tony Reno’s guys are averaging over 48 points per game in three wins.

A big key to the success has been freshman running back Zane Dudek. What a start his college career is off to. The Pennsylvanuia native can really go.

In just three games, he’s carried the ball 35 times for 360 yards. That’s over 10 yards per touch.

Dudek was not supposed to play that much this season. An injury gave him his chance, and he’s taken advantage.

