Highlights: Ansonia blows past Kennedy, 48-6

(WTNH)–It’s the same old story in high school football down in the Valley. Ansonia football is dominant. The Chargers won the program’s 800th game last week, and they were back at it looking for No. 801 on Thursday night in Waterbury.

Coach Tom Brockett and the third-ranked Chargers facing Kennedy. Ansonia has Markell Dobbs (he’s pretty good), but they also have Terjuan Burney. The name is appropriate–he’s got burners.

Ansonia would take an early 14-0 lead after a Dobbs 30 yard touchdown run.

They wouldn’t let up, cruising to a 48-6 win.

