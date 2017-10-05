Highlights: Brookfield manhandles Stratford, 51-19

(WTNH)–Brookfield was all over Stratford on Thursday night. The Bobcats were up 14-0 in the first quarter when Conor McVey takes it to the outside, and he finds the end zone–it’s still in the same place. 16-yard touchdown run, ‘Cats up by 21.

The Red Devils would turn it over on the ensuing drive. Brookfield would take advantage, getting it in the red zone and then Liam Carrol sending it up, finds Gavin Borges.

Brookfield wins its second game of the year by the final score of 51-19.

