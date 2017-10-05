Quinnipiac men’s hockey opens with No. 13 BC, No. 2 BU

Nationally-ranked No. 14 Quinnipiac opens the 2017-18 season when it travels to Conte Forum in Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts to face No. 13 Boston College on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The game is available on ESPN3.com and can be accessed via the WatchESPN app. The Bobcats then host No. 2 Boston University on Sunday, Oct. 8 for its home opener at TD Bank Sports Center at 2 p.m.

ALL-TIME AGAINST BOSTON COLLEGE

Quinnipiac is 2-0 all-time against Boston College, with a win in each of the last two seasons. Their first meeting came at the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., which the Bobcats won, 3-2, to advance to their second NCAA Championship Game in four seasons. Last season, Quinnipiac defeated Boston College, 3-1, at the Three Rivers Classic.

ALL-TIME AGAINST BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Quinnipiac and Boston University have met twice, all-time, with the Terriers taking both contests. In BU’s first trip to the TD Bank Sports Center on Dec. 12, 2015, Quinnipiac fell, 4-1. BU then took a 3-0 decision on its home ice on Oct. 22, 2016.

HEAD COACH RAND PECKNOLD

• Rand Pecknold is currently in his 24th season as the Bobcats head coach in 2017-18.

• In 2015-16, Pecknold was honored with the Spencer Penrose National Coach of the Year Award, the College Hockey News National Coach of the Year as well as the ECAC Hockey Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award.

• To date, Pecknold features a career record of 469-279-85 and currently ranks fifth among all active NCAA Division I coaches in career victories.

THE BOBCATS ARE AMONG THE ELITE IN NCAA HOCKEY

• Since they qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13 through 2016-17, Quinnipiac ranks first among all NCAA Division I programs in the country with 132 wins.

• 2016 marked the Bobcats fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as well as their second appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four and National Championship Game in four seasons.

• In addition, the Bobcats captured their second-consecutive Cleary Cup, for the ECAC Hockey Regular-Season Championship, which was also their third in four seasons.

• Quinnipiac also won its first-ever Whitelaw Cup after winning the league’s tournament championship.

• The Bobcats were also the first team since Michigan in 1997 to finish the year with just four losses for the season as Quinnipiac posted a 32-4-7 overall record as well as a 16-1-5 record in ECAC Hockey action.

TEAM HIGHLIGHTS ENTERING 2017-18

• Quinnipiac finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 23-14-3 overall and 13-8-1 in league action.

• Quinnipiac’s ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals series win against St. Lawrence gave the Bobcats their fifth-consecutive appearance in the ECAC Hockey Championship Semifinals. The last team to accomplish that was Cornell from 2009 through 2012.

• 2016-17 signaled the 17th time in program history, and the 16th time in Rand Pecknold’s 23-year career, that Quinnipiac reached the 20-win mark.

• Through 2016-17, Quinnipiac has now posted a non-losing season for the 20th-straight year.

• Quinnipiac’s 12-5-1 record at the TD Bank Sports Center in 2016-17 was the eight consecutive season with 10-or-more wins on its home ice.

• The Bobcats’ 13-8-1 record in ECAC Hockey games signals the fifth straight year with 12-or-more ECAC Hockey wins.

• In 2016-17, Quinnipiac scored 121 goals to give the program its sixth-consecutive season in which it has scored 100-or-more goals while also giving the Bobcats a scoring average of three or more goals in 11 of the last 13 seasons.

• Last year’s senior class currently won 102 career games, good for second among all NCAA Division I programs behind North Dakota’s 105.

• This marks the first time in program history that consecutive senior classes posted 100-win careers.

