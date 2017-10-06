Memphis destroys UConn, 70-31; Ferguson throws for seven scores

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) fends off Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Riley Ferguson threw for 431 yards and seven touchdowns, four of them to his favorite target Anthony Miller, as Memphis routed UConn 70-31 on Friday night.

Ferguson, who played just three quarters, completed 34 of 48 passes and the Tigers put up 711 yards of total offense.

The seven touchdown by Ferguson tied Paxton Lynch’s school and conference record. Ferguson was 26 of 37 for 325 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

Miller had 15 receptions for 224 yards for Memphis (4-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). His four TD catches also tied a conference record.

Ferguson and Miller connected on scores from 17, 8 and 40 yards in the first half, and the Tigers went into the break ahead 35-24. Memphis scored the first 28 points of the second half, highlighted by a 32-yard catch from Miller over a defender in the back of the end zone.

Bryant Shirreffs threw for 310 yards for UConn (1-4, 0-3) and the Huskies got 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Arkeel Newsome.

Doroland Dorceus had 22 carries for 122 yards for Memphis. His two rushing touchdowns and all but 23 of his yards came in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies, who gave up the most points in school history, have now lost eight straight conference games. Connecticut’s last conference win and last win over an FBS opponent came a full year ago, Oct. 8, 2016, when the Huskies beat Cincinnati 20-9 in East Hartford.

Memphis: It was the third time Ferguson has thrown for at least six touchdowns. It was his second 400-yard passing game (409 against Houston last season) and his 10th with at least 300 yards. The only Tiger with more is Lynch, who had 12.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple next Saturday.

Memphis: The Tigers return home to face Navy at the Liberty Bowl.

