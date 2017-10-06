No. 14 Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey Ties No. 13 Boston College, 1-1

HAMDEN, Connecticut – Nationally-ranked No. 14 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey skated to a 1-1 tie against No. 13 Boston College in the Bobcats’ season-opener at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Alex Whelan (Ramsey, N.J.) scored the Bobcats’ first goal of the season on assists to Odeen Tufto (Chaska, Minnesota) and John Furgele (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania). Sophomore goalie Andrew Shortride (Anchorage, Alaska) held BC scoreless until late in the third period before the Eagles broke through with a power play goal. Shortridge finished with 25 saves in his season debut.

SCORE

Quinnipiac 1 / Boston College 1

RECORDS

No. 14 Quinnipiac (0-0-1) | No. 13 Boston College (0-0-1)

LOCATION

Kelley Rink at Conte Forum / Chestnut Hill, Masachusetts

SCORING SUMMARY

15:10, 2nd: John Furgele picked up a puck along the boards and tipped it out to Odeen Tufto. Tufto carried the puck up-ice on an odd-man rush with Alex Whelan and Brogan Rafferty before feeding Whelan for the wrister from the face-off dot.

15:59, 3rd: BC’s Jacob Tortora ties it a 1-1 with a power play goal. Off the draw, the puck bounced through the crease and found Tortora on the opposite post for the one-timer. Assists on the goal to Casey Fitzgerald and JD Dudek.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor