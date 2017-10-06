WATCH LIVE: Maloney vs. E.O. Smith in SportzEdge High School Football Game of the Week

(WTNH)–A couple of 3-1 teams will take the field in our Game of the Week this week.

Maloney faces off against E.O. Smith at Falcon Field in Meriden. The Panthers feature one of the best players in the state in Rondell Bothroyd. He’s headed to Temple next season. Spartans head coach Kevin Frederick has his team ready for a tough challenge.

He took over the program four years ago, and it’s been a steady climb in the right direction so far, from 1-8 when he took over to a playoff contender this season.

Check out our Game of the Week live streaming above!

