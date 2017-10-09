Winless N.Y. Giants lose Odell Beckham Jr. for remainder of the season with a broken left ankle

Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The winless New York Giants are going to be without offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season.

The Giants announced Monday that Beckham will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week, and his season officially ended when he was put on injured reserve later in the day along with fellow receiver Dwayne Harris.

“It’s a sad situation,” coach Ben McAdoo said

The 24-year-old Beckham was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to Los Angeles when Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward fell on his ankle and pinned it to the turf.

McAdoo spoke to Beckham after the game. He did not if the surgery could cause any long-term problems for the three-time Pro Bowler, who has led the Giants in receiving in each of his first three seasons.

Beckham was the last of four Giants’ receivers knocked out of the game.

Harris, who also returns punts and kickoffs, will have surgery Tuesday for a broken foot. He was hurt in the third quarter.

Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were hurt on the same series in the second quarter after falls trying to catch passes. Marshall was undergoing further testing and examination Monday.

Shepard is listed as day to day.

The Giants re-signed Tavarres King and signed Travis Rudolph off their practice squad to help wide receiver Roger Lewis Jr. for Sunday’s game in Denver.

The Giants also signed wide receiver Darius Powe to replace Rudolph on the practice squad.

McAdoo added there are no plans at this point to re-sign fan favorite Victor Cruz, who was released after last season.

Beckham had 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns this year, including a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter Sunday. He also had two 15-yard catches that set up Eli Manning’s 29-yard touchdown toss to Roger Lewis, Jr. in the third quarter.

It has been a frustrating season for Beckham. He sprained his left ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21, missed the season opener at Dallas and was limited against Detroit. He also was fined for pretending to urinate like a dog after a TD catch in Philadelphia on Sept. 24.

McAdoo knows the Giants (0-5) have basically no chance of making the playoffs for a second straight year.

“Everyone is disappointed, I am aware of it,” he said. “Everyone is irritated, I am aware of it. But my focus right now is trying to help with the personnel department to field a football team this week to give us a chance to prepare and win.”

McAdoo admitted his team has slumped in the fourth quarter, blowing leads in each game.

“You got to find a way to win with each team you have, and year to year it changes, and we haven’t been able to get that done, and that’s my responsibility,” the second-year head coach said.

