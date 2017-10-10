Cheshire volleyball holds itself to high standard, showed again against Hamden

Hamden hosted girls’ volleyball powerhouse Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon. The Rams, not surprisingly, have not lost a match this season.

One of the highlights of the game included a long rally in which Cheshire kept it in play, and it ends with a Cheshire block. Credit Mia Judatis for that one.

The Green Dragons hung around, but Cheshire ended up being too much. They win this one, 3-0.

The Rams talked about maintaining their dominance.

“From bottom up, we build a tradition, we don’t neglect our JV, we hold them to a high standard as much as our varsity, so when they do come up, they’re ready for the challenge.”

Cheshire is 13-0 on the season.

