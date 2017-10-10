Talented and deep Yale men’s basketball ready to soar with the return of Makai Mason

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–

The Yale men’s basketball team have some big expectations heading into the 2017-18 season.

The Bulldogs have a talented and deep roster that includes the return of star point guard Makai Mason.

Mason missed all of last season when he hurt his foot in a preseason scrimmage.

“I think one of the silver linings of me getting injured,” says Mason, “was people had to step up in roles that they weren’t accustomed to and that really helped everybody grow i think.”

Guys like Miye Oni, Alex Copeland, Jordan Bruner and Trey Phils stepped up in the absence of Mason who head coach James Jones can’t wait to have him in the mix.

“The great thing about our team is everybody is a good player,” Jones said. “There’s gonna be jockeying back and forth for the positions every day at practice so that’s a lot of fun for the coaching staff and it makes practice a lot more fun.”

Erik Dobratz has more on the Eli’s who will hold their preseason Blue Madness Oct 26 at 7pm.

