Wesleyan football’s team DJ keeps energy level high at practice

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Wesleyan football team keeps things pumped up in practice thanks to their team DJ. (That’s right, team DJ).

His name is Tre Hart, his DJ name is DJ Turn Up Tre.

He’s Middletown native Dario Highsmith’s cousin, and he joined the team last year to DJ during practices. It’s caught on and kept the energy high.

Wesleyan is 3-1 so it must be working. Hart says picking the right music for a practice is all about the players.

“Reading the music is actually the most important part. I want to keep these guys pumped up for their practice and whatnot, and keep them engaged,” Hart said. “If I play good music, I’ll see the guys, they’ll dance around but they’re always on key and practice hard.”

“It helps us just keep the energy high you know, there are some days when he’s not here and you can tell like, it’s a little bit of a different environment. A little quieter, kind of slow moving, but this keeps us up just gives us the energy to get through the whole week.”

Wesleyan hosts Bates on Saturday at 1 p.m.

