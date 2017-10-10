Yale football looking to rebound from devastating loss at Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale football team hit the practice field on Tuesday for the first time this season after losing a game. The Bulldogs are trying to get over a tough loss at Dartmouth, a game in which they had a 21-0 first half lead before the Big Green stormed back to win, 28-27.

A couple of penalties in this game and a missed touchdown call didn’t help the Elis, but they have to put this game behind them quickly and learn from it.

((You leave there saying, gosh, we gave that one away. We had some opportunities to close them out. the positive thing is its a good learning experience for our team were still a very young team and you have to earn everything right up until the very last play. ))

((obvioulsy it doesnt change anything for us, we’ve got six more weeks left in the season, so its a long season and were just looking forward to getting back out there.))

Yale takes on Holy Cross at the Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. It should be interesting to see how the Bulldogs fare against the Crusaders, as Holy Cross gave UConn all it could handle in the Huskies’ season opener.

