Check out the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, with your boys Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

The Giants season is officially over. Are they now looking for a QB at the top of the draft? What is Odell’s future? Plus, the Jets are playing the Patriots in the battle for first in the AFC East. What the heck is happening? We also have the college breakdown and talk high school.

