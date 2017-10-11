Yale uses Superman/Clark Kent analogy to balance school, football

Published:

(WTNH)–It’s not easy being a student-athlete at any level, but balancing football and the classroom in the Ivy League is certainly a challenge. Yale football players are trying to get ready for a game against Holy Cross on Saturday, and at the same time are taking midterms.

How do they manage to do both?

“We actually do this thing we call it Clark Kent/Superman. So when were at the football field were Superman, when were back at school we’re Clark Kent,” said tight end Jaeden Graham.

“Be where your feet are. It kind of goes with that,” said head coach Tony Reno. “If you’re on campus, be the best Yale student you can be. When you get out to the Yale football facility, be the best Yale football player you can be, but don’t let the two cross because then you’re not being fair to yourself on having the opportunity to get the best education in the world, and playing Division 1 football.”

Jaeden has a paper due this week on Witch Craft trials in early modern England. Kickoff against Holy Cross on Saturday is 1 p.m. at the Yale Bowl.

