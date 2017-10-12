Albertus Magnus’ Salah Oumorou may be soccer’s best-kept secret

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The best-kept secret in college soccer might be playing at Albertus Magnus in New Haven. In just 13 games, freshman Salah Oumorou has scored 13 of his team’s 23 goals–and that includes four game-winning goals and three separate three-goal games.

Oumorou was an all-state selection at West Haven High School. He initially committed to UConn, but NCAA clearinghouse issues ruined that plan.

A native of West Africa, Oumorou moved to West Haven in 2014. Certain classes he took didn’t satisfy the NCAA requirements. The freshman phenom is thankful for the chance to play college ball in the United States.

“It’s an experience in life, and whatever happened, happened,” Oumorou said. “I’m not going to focus on that and let myself down.”

“Any level that I’m at, for me, I’m just competitive. So I’m going to do what I need to do, keep on scoring goals,” he said.

