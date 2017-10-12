Quinnipiac men’s hockey not backing down from ridiculously tough schedule

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team is already two games into its season. The Bobcats are not backing down from anyone to start the year.

They tied 13th-ranked Boston College to start the season, and lost a 3-2 game to national title contender #2 Boston University on Sunday.

Rand Pecknold said he’d have a good idea what his team is all about after the first weekend of the season. The tough games keep coming, as QU hosts Vermont Saturday at 4 p.m. up on the hill in Hamden.

Check out the video above for much more.

