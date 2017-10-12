Quinnipiac men’s hockey not backing down from ridiculously tough schedule

(WTNH)–The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team is already two games into its season. The Bobcats are not backing down from anyone to start the year.

They tied 13th-ranked Boston College to start the season, and lost a 3-2 game to national title contender #2 Boston University on Sunday.

Rand Pecknold said he’d have a good idea what his team is all about after the first weekend of the season. The tough games keep coming, as QU hosts Vermont Saturday at 4 p.m. up on the hill in Hamden.

Check out the video above for much more.

More stories by John Pierson