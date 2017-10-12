UConn women’s soccer gets past SMU, 2-1

STORRS, Conn. – Freshman Yamilee Eveillard (Valley Stream, N.Y.) scored two goals and sophomore Erin Spillane (River Vale, N.J.) had assists on both, including the game-winner with 2:26 to play, to lead the UConn women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over SMU on Thursday night at Morrone Stadium.

UConn improves to 5-6-3 on the season and is 3-2 in the American Athletic Conference while the Mustangs are 5-6-3 and 0-4-1.

With the game tied at 1-1, Eveillard scored the game winner on a breakaway goal from 15 yards out.

Eveillard scored the only goal of the first half on a header 6:37 into the game as she was served the ball inside the six-yard mark by Spillane.

SMU sophomore defender Katharine Herron tied the game at 55:10 on a header off a corner kick by junior Blair Thorpe.

The Huskies outshot SMU by a 14-8 count and SMU had five corner kicks compared to four for UConn.

Senior goalkeeper Courtney Hofer (Farmington, Conn.) picked up the win in goal and made five saves for the Huskies.

UConn returns to action on Sunday when it plays host to Houston at noon at Morrone Stadium.

