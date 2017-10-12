Yale has taken “fitness to another level” in hopes of bouncing back from losing season

The Yale men’s hockey team doesn’t kickoff its regular season schedule for another couple of weeks, but fans of the Bulldogs get a chance to see their team tomorrow night.

Keith Allain’s guys will play a scrimmage against Western Ontario. It’s another young group of Bulldogs who will try and build off of a difficult season last year.

Just four seniors on this years squad, along with seven new faces. Allain says his team had a lot to think about in the offseason.

“We were really disappointed, 13-15-5, those numbers just ring in my head, the season ended and we made an assessment that we needed to do a better job in the weight room, and we started two weeks after our season ended,” Allain said. “Our guys have been working really, really hard so I think we’ve taken our fitness to another level and that will help us.”

Friday’s game is a ticketed event, but it’s free, so no admission charge.

