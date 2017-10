Remember Chase Kinzly, the dynamic Hillhouse receiver who led the team to a state title last year? Now he’s at Cheshire Academy, and turning heads for what he does on the field, as well as off of it.

Kinzly excels not only on the football field, but playing the piano as well. He started when he was younger, and also played the violin and the trumpet. He also helped start an after-school program at the Yale Art Gallery.

SportzEdge’s Henry Chisholm has much more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm