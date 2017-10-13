High School Football Game of the Week: North Haven vs. Pomperaug

(WTNH)–This week’s edition of the SportzEdge High School Football Game of the Week brought us to North Haven, where the Indians are taking on Pomperaug High School on Friday night.

North Haven always packs fans into the stadium for high school football. It’s one of the best atmospheres in the state, and one of the guys who can take credit for that is head coach Tony Sagnella. The former Rutgers and Washington Redskins linebacker has a softer side, too. He makes wine with his family, as part of a tradition that’s been going on for years.

Check out that in the video above.

Meanwhile, our own John Pierson went head-to-head with super-athlete and weather man Fred Campagna in a field goal challenge once again, and once again Campagna came out on top. Dude is like a regular Stephen Gostowski:

We also got the chance to sit down and have a few pancakes with the North Haven offensive line. Who can eat the most? ‘Pancake Pat,’ of course.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff