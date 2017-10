(WTNH)–A big matchup in Fairfield County on Friday night, as the state’s best team, Darien, took on rival Staples.

The Blue Wave came into this one undefeated; Staples still smarting after a loss to Ridgefield. Darien’s passing game is hard to defend, and they proved that on Friday night as Jack Joyce went deep for Brian Minicus.

Darien went up, 7-0.

Minicus can really play–he’d add another touchdown from 15 yards out later on in the game.

Darien wins this one, 32-6. They’re still unbeaten.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff