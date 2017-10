The state has some really great venues for Friday night football. North Haven football has one of them. It’s an event the community rallies around. Friday was an important game for the Indians in their push for a Class L playoff spot.

One thing is guaranteed when you play Tony Sagnella’s team. It’ll be physical. North Haven looking for its 4th win of the year.

North Haven would jump out on top, 14-0, and would cruise to a 42-14 win.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

