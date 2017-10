NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–North Haven High School football has become a community event. Ever since Tony Sagnella took over the program 21 years ago, things have changed for the Indians.

Now, the perennial playoff contenders draw packed crowds, and play in front of some of the best fans in the state.

Players say that they’re a family, and that it really is about more than just wins and losses under coach Sagnella.

Watch the video above for more.

