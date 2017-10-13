North Haven offensive line dubbed “The Pancake Club”

By: Ryan Kristafer, WTNH

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The North Haven football team’s offensive line has been dubbed “The Pancake Club,” after they were challenged by head coach Tony Sagnella, who told them he’d give them a pancake breakfast on Sunday mornings if they pancaked the opposing defensive line.

What is a pancake? Well, a pancake block, which means knocking a guy on their backside. Of course, you knew that, though.

So, which one of the North Haven offensive linemen can eat the most pancakes?

They all said senior Pat Edwards. How many can he put down?

“It really just how many there are,” he said.

