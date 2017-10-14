Atmosphere at Daniel Hand’s Surf Club one of the best in state

By Published:

By: Amber Kountz, WTNH

It wasn’t exactly beach weather at the Surf Club in Madison on Friday night, but it definitely felt more like football weather.

“Friday night lights is a big deal at the Surf Club. We call it the Surf Club magic. It’s our like, little home field mystique. It’s a tough place to play,” said Daniel Hand athletic director Craig Semple.

“Everybody’s been showing up to games, and we have a ton of Tiger pride this year,” said senior Jennie Burris. “I think the character of the student section makes us different. We keep it positive, and we’re just there the entire time supporting our team.”

