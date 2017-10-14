West Haven’s Ervin Philips helps lead Syracuse to biggest upset of college football season

Syracuse wide receiver Ervin Philips (3) and offensive lineman Aaron Roberts (59) celebrate after Philips scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

(WTNH)–Fans came leaping over the railings, juking right past flat-footed security guards, and streaming onto the mass of humanity at midfield at the Carrier Dome. It was Syracuse football’s biggest win maybe since the Donovan McNabb days, and diehard ‘Cuse fans were not going to miss the chance to jump up and down with the guys who just led them to gridiron glory.

In the middle of all of it was West Haven’s Ervin Philips. The former all-state running back turned wide receiver played a major role in the Orange’s stunning 27-24 triumph over No. 2 and defending national champion Clemson.

Philips caught four passes for 94 yards, including this 66-yard touchdown that gave the Orange a 14-7 lead:

He broke away from the Clemson secondary like they were Shelton.

For the season, the now-senior wideout has caught 56 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 10.2 yards per catch, and alongside fellow senior Steve Ishmael, leads the NCAA in receptions as a duo.

Syracuse (4-3, 2-1/ACC) has steadily improved in Philips’ four years, and now has a chance to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

