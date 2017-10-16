Young UConn women’s soccer team coming together in 37th season for Len Tsantiris

Head coach Len Tsantiris in his 37th season

Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–

The UConn women’s soccer team is playing its best ball of the season. The Huskies have won 4 of 5– to even their record at 6-6-3.
Head coach Len Tsantiris in his 37th season on the job in Storrs, What a career he’s put together with 29 of those teams advancing to the NCAA tournament.

This year’s team has some work to do to make it 30 post-season appearances but the young Huskies are showing lots of promise with each passing game.

CT back in action Thursday when they play at Central FLorida…

