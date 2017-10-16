Young UConn women’s soccer team coming together in 37th season for Len Tsantiris

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–
The UConn women’s soccer team is playing its best ball of the season. The Huskies have won 4 of 5– to even their record at 6-6-3.
Head coach Len Tsantiris in his 37th season on the job in Storrs, What a career he’s put together with 29 of those teams advancing to the NCAA tournament.
This year’s team has some work to do to make it 30 post-season appearances but the young Huskies are showing lots of promise with each passing game.
CT back in action Thursday when they play at Central FLorida…