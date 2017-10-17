Heather “The Heat” Hardy will fight in Bellator MMA at Mohegan Sun

(WTNH)–Bellator MMA returns to Mohegan Sun on Friday night, and they’re bringing “The Heat” too.

Heather Hardy is new to the MMA scene, but not new to fighting. She made her Bellator debut in June at Madison Square Garden, and delivered a third-round knockout. The Brooklyn native said it was a dream come true fighting at the Garden.

Before stepping into the cage, the 35 year old was 20-0 as a boxer. She started fighting during a tough time in her life and to help support her now teenage daughter.

Hardy will take on Kristina Williams Friday at Mohegan. Tickets are still available.

