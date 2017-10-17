Heather “The Heat” Hardy will fight in Bellator MMA at Mohegan Sun

By Published:

(WTNH)–Bellator MMA returns to Mohegan Sun on Friday night, and they’re bringing “The Heat” too.

Heather Hardy is new to the MMA scene, but not new to fighting. She made her Bellator debut in June at Madison Square Garden, and delivered a third-round knockout. The Brooklyn native said it was a dream come true fighting at the Garden.

Before stepping into the cage, the 35 year old was 20-0 as a boxer. She started fighting during a tough time in her life and to help support her now teenage daughter.

Hardy will take on Kristina Williams Friday at Mohegan. Tickets are still available.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s