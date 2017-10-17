UConn, Providence will meet in exhibition game to benefit Red Cross

(WTNH)–Two former Big East rivals are getting back on the court for a good cause. UConn men’s basketball will take on Providence at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 25th in an exhibition game to benefit hurricane relief.

Tickets will be $10, $25, and $50, and available on Ticketmaster.

The NCAA granted a waiver to the schools to charge admission, which is normally not allowed when two Division 1 schools play each other in an exhibition game, so that the money could be donated to the Red Cross and its hurricane relief effort.

Typically, exhibition games between Division 1 schools are not open to the public.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The last time these two schools played each other was back in 2013, when both were still members of the Big East.

UConn opens its season November 10th against Colgate. It also has exhibition games against Merrimack (Oct. 30, XL Center) and Queens College (Nov. 5, Gampel Pavilion).

